Oct 23 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.16 billion) of treasury bills on Oct. 28, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 64.7457 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)