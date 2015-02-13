Feb 13 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of treasury bills on Feb. 18, including 80 billion of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day T-bill, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 62.1950 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)