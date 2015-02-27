Feb 27 India's central bank will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of treasury bills on March 4, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 61.7898 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)