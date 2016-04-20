April 20 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.8121 pct vs 6.8121 pct last week * RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.33 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.9083 pct vs 6.9298 pct two weeks ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.67 rupees

