EM ASIA FX-Emerging Asian FX slips as worry over North Korea remains

By Aparajita Saxena April 18 Asian currencies were weaker on Tuesday as investors reduced their positions in emerging markets, unwilling to take risks until tensions over North Korea significantly subside. There was some suggestion that the risk-off sentiment following North Korea's failed missile launch on Sunday, which raised concerns that the isolated state may soon test another nuclear bomb or missile, was changing. Safe-haven gold prices, which rose after the la