* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.9388 percent versus 8.8550 percent last week * India cbank says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 9.0165 percent versus 8.8857 percent two weeks ago * India sells 90 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.82 rupees * India sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 91.75 rupees * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: