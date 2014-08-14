MUMBAI, Aug 14 India's central bank reduced the amount of borrowing through treasury bills to 750 billion rupees ($12.3 billion) from 860 billion rupees starting Aug. 20 to Sept. 24, it said in a release on Thursday. The auction size was reduced following an increase in the cash balance position of the government. Following is the table of the calendar of T-bill auction: Calendar for Auction of Treasury Bills during August-September 2014 (bln rupees) Date of Auction 91 182 364 Days Total Days Days August 20, 2014 80.00 50.00 130.00 August 27, 2014 80.00 50.00 130.00 September 3, 80.00 50.00 130.00 2014 September 10, 70.00 50.00 120.00 2014 September 17, 70.00 50.00 120.00 2014 September 24, 70.00 50.00 120.00 2014 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)