MUMBAI May 9 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.50 billion) of treasury bills on May 13, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said on Friday. ($1 = 60.0050 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)