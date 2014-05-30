May 30 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) of treasury bills on June 4, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)