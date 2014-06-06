June 6 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) of treasury bills on June 11, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 59.3100 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)