Sept 19 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 120 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) of treasury bills on Sept. 24, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. (1 US dollar = 60.8200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)