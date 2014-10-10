(Corrects date of auction in headline and text to Oct. 14 from Oct. 15)

Oct 10 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) of treasury bills on Oct. 14, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 61.2000 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)