French stocks slip in flat European market as vote nears
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Adds details, updates prices)
Oct 17 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of treasury bills on Oct. 22, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday.
($1 = 61.4250 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)