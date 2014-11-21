Nov 21 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of treasury bills on Nov. 26, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364 day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 61.7625 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)