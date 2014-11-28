Nov 28 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) of treasury bills on Dec. 3, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 62.0450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)