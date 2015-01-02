Jan 2 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) of treasury bills on Jan. 7, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 70 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 63.2850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)