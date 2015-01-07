Jan 7 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.3946 pct vs 8.3110 pct last week * RBI says India sells 70 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.46 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.1773 pct vs 8.2242 pct two weeks ago * RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.95 rupees

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)