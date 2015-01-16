Jan 16 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) in treasury bills on Jan. 21, including 80 billion rupees of the 91-day and 60 billion rupees of the 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)