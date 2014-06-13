BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
June 13 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) of treasury bills on June 18, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday.
($1 = 59.7900 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
