BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says haven't received any import alert by US FDA
* Ajanta Pharma clarifies on import alert received from USFDA
June 27 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.50 billion) of treasury bills on July 2, including 90 billion of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bill, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 60.0850 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)
* Ajanta Pharma clarifies on import alert received from USFDA
* Dollar takes early dip in Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
* Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd says commissioning of 16.8 MW (8 WTGS X 2.1 MW) wind turbine generators (WTGS) at Kuchhdi wind farm, TA. & dist.: Porbandar, Gujarat Source text - (http://bit.ly/2klPMfT) Further company coverage: