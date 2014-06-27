June 27 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.50 billion) of treasury bills on July 2, including 90 billion of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bill, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 60.0850 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)