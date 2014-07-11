European shares fall as ECB stands pat, banks drop
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
July 11 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.50 billion) of treasury bills on July 16, including 90 billion of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 59.9300 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme