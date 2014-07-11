July 11 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.50 billion) of treasury bills on July 16, including 90 billion of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 59.9300 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)