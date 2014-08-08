TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 192.71 bln rupees

April 27 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 53 bids for 192.71 billion rupees ($3.01 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)