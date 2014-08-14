Aug 14 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 130 billion rupees ($2.14 billion) of treasury bills on Aug. 20, including 80 billion of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Thursday. (1 US dollar = 60.7600 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)