BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final U.S. FDA nod for budesonide capsules
* Says Zydus received final approval from USFDA for budesonide capsules
Jan 23 India's central bank will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.28 billion) in treasury bills on Jan. 28, including 80 billion rupees of the 91-day and 60 billion rupees of the 182-day t-bills, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 61.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Says Zydus received final approval from USFDA for budesonide capsules
NEW DELHI, May 5 India is looking at creating a national no-fly list of unruly passengers, the top bureaucrat at the civil aviation ministry said on Friday, weeks after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.