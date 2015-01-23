Jan 23 India's central bank will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.28 billion) in treasury bills on Jan. 28, including 80 billion rupees of the 91-day and 60 billion rupees of the 182-day t-bills, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 61.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)