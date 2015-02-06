Feb 6 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of treasury bills on Feb. 11, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 61.6950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)