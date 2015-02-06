BRIEF-ICICI Bank March-qtr profit rises about three-fold
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
Feb 6 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of treasury bills on Feb. 11, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 61.6950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
May 3 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE831R14561 ADITYA BIRLA HOUSING 90D 4-May-17 99.9824 6.4210 3 225 99.9825 6