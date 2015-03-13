March 13 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of treasury bills on March 18, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 62.9600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)