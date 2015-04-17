April 17 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of treasury bills on April 22, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. Source texts: For 91-day t-bills - bit.ly/1EQvONq For 182-day t-bills - bit.ly/1OMZWw0 ($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)