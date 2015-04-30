April 30 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.20 billion) of treasury bills on May 6, including 80 billion of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Thursday. ($1 = 63.5080 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)