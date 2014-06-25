June 25 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.5619 percent versus 8.5619 percent last week

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.6959 percent versus 8.6012 percent two week ago

* India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.91 rupees - RBI

* India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.91 rupees - RBI

* India sells 18.75 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.02 rupees - RBI