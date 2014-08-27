BRIEF-Kokuyo Camlin says unit at Patalganga started commercial production/supply
* Says newly set up unit of company at Patalganga has started its commercial production/supply Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27 The Reserve Bank of India: RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6038 pct vs 8.6456 pct last week
RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.6832 pct vs 8.7050 pct two weeks ago
RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.90 rupees
RBI says India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.85 rupees
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click [ID: nL3N0QX21T] (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)
* Says newly set up unit of company at Patalganga has started its commercial production/supply Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To raise Basel III compliant debt instrument - perpetual additional tier i capital bonds to extent of rs. 3000 crores and tier - ii bonds up inr 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: