US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors brace for French election
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Oct 1 The REserve Bank of India: RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.5201 pct vs 8.5201 pct last week RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.6485 pct vs 8.6603 pct two week ago India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.92 rupees - RBI India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 95.06 rupees - RBI (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur