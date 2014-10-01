Oct 1 The REserve Bank of India: RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.5201 pct vs 8.5201 pct last week RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.6485 pct vs 8.6603 pct two week ago India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.92 rupees - RBI India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 95.06 rupees - RBI (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)