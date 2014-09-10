(Refiles to add Reuters poll link)

Sept 10 RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6038 pct vs 8.6038 pct last week RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.7050 pct vs 8.6832 pct two weeks ago RBI says india sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.90 rupees RBI says india sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.84 rupees

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)