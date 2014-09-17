Sept 17 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6038 percent versus 8.6038 percent last week

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.6603 percent versus 8.6603 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.90 rupees

* RBI says India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.05 rupees

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click: (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)