Nov 5 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.3110 pct vs 8.4364 pct last week * RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.97 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.3998 pct vs 8.5305 pct two weeks ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.98 rupees

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)