Nov 26 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.2692 pct vs 8.2692 pct last week India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.98 rupees - RBI RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.2947 pct vs 8.3535 pct two week ago India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.36 rupees - RBI

For a Reuters poll on the auction click: (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)