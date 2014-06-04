MUMBAI, June 4 India's central bank said on Wednesday it would conduct a special 28-day term repo auction for 200 billion rupees ($3.37 billion) on Friday, in order to infuse liquidity into the banking system.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had pledged to provide additional cash via term repos, or cash for loan transaction, at its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday.

The reversal of the 28-day term repo will take place on July 4, RBI said.

($1 = 59.3575 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)