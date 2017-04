MUMBAI Aug 13 * India cbank sets cut-off at 8.13 pct on 7-day term repo auction * India cbank says allots 150.07 bln rupees out of bids worth 446.85 bln rupees received at 7-day term repo auction. * India cbank says makes partial allotment on 33.24 percent at cut off rate at 7-day term repo auction. * India cbank says weighted average rate at 8.18 pct at 7-day term repo auction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)