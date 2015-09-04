US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Sept 4 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: allots 20.75 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 235 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 7.30 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.36 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text: bit.ly/1LZd2YO (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)