Sept 4 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: allots 20.75 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 235 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 7.30 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.36 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction

