BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) says Parry Nutraceuticals' microalgae facility gets U.S. FDA nod
* Says Parry Nutraceuticals Indian microalgae facility receives U.S. FDA approval; ramps up new product development
Sept 22 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: allots 61.50 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 7.29 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.32 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.