Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
Nov 20 The Reserve Bank Of India:
*RBI: Allots 155.00 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified *RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.80 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction *RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.85 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.