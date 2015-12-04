US STOCKS-Wall Street flat after tapping record high
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Dec 4 The Reserve Bank of India:
RBI: allots 81.00 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction RBI: weighted average rate at 6.81 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text: bit.ly/1TE5Pxw (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)