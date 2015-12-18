BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
Dec 18 Reserve Bank of India:
RBI: allots 155.02 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.80 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction RBI: weighted average rate at 6.84 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction RBI: makes partial allotment of 5.41 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text: bit.ly/1JfVvWn (Bengaluru newsroom)
