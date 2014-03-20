March 20 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India's central bank says to conduct 14-day term repo auction for 400 billion rupees on March 21.

* India's cbank: to also conduct five-day term repo auction for 200 billion rupees on March 28.

* Cbank: standalone primary dealers allowed to participate in March 28 term repo auction as one-time measure.

* India cbank says additional term repo to ensure smooth, non-disruptive banking operations at fiscal year close.

* India cbank to offer funds through marginal standing facility window on March 31 between 1130 GMT and 1200 GMT (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)