US STOCKS-Wall St surges, Nasdaq hits record on French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
* India's central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.75 percent at 14-day term repo auction
* Weighted average rate at 8.81 percent at 14-day term repo auction
* Allots 400.09 billion rupees at 14-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 908.60 billion rupees
* Makes partial allotment of 74.51 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day term repo auction
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
April 24 The Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Monday, with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.