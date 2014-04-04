MUMBAI, April 4 (Reuters) -

* India's central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.22 percent at 13-day term repo auction

* India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.39 percent at 13-day term repo auction

* India cbank: allots 600.02 billion rupees at 13-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 673.15 billion rupees

* India cbank: makes partial allotment of 99.49 percent at cut-off rate at 13-day term repo auction