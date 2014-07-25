GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* India's central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.65 pct at 7-day term repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.70 pct at 7-day term repo auction * India cbank: allots 100.02 bln rupees at 7-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 321.45 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 75.36 pct at cut-off rate at 7-day term repo auction * India's central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.47 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.56 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: allots 615.02 bln rupees at 14-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 759.05 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 95.50 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day term repo auction
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.