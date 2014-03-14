* India cbank sets cut-off rate of 8.69 percent at 21-day term repo auction * India cbank sets weighted average rate of 8.79 percent at 21-day term repo auction * India cbank allots 500.06 billion rupees at 21-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 1.1 trln rupees * India cbank sets partial allotment of 68.23 percent at cut-off rate at 21-day term repo auction *