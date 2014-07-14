MUMBAI, July 14 * India cbank sets cut-off yield of 8.26 percent at 4-day term repo auction * Weighted average rate at 8.30 pct at 4-day term repo auction * Allots 50.03 bln rupees at 4-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 236.25 billion rupees * Makes partial allotment of 58.33 pct at cut off rate at 4-day term repo auction