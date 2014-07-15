MUMBAI, July 15 * India cbank sets cut-off rate of 8.15 percent at 3-day term repo auction * Weighted average rate at 8.18 pct at 3-day term repo auction * Allots 100.03 bln rupees at 3-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 270.80 billion rupees * Makes partial allotment of 23.37 pct at cut off rate at 3-day term repo auction