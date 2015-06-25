June 25 The India central bank said on Thursday it would conduct regular variable rate 14-day term repo four times over the next fortnight. The four term repo auctions will be conducted as per schedule given hereunder. Sl.No. Date of Auction Notified Amount (bln rupees) Tenor (days) Date of Reversal 1 June 26, 2015 (Friday) 225.00 14 July 10, 2015 (Friday) 2 June 30, 2015 (Tuesday) 155.00 14 July 14, 2015 (Tuesday) 3 July 03, 2015 (Friday) 155.00 14 July 17, 2015 (Friday) 4 July 07, 2015 (Tuesday) 150.00 14 July 21, 2015 (Tuesday) Source text: bit.ly/1TO7h1Q (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil NairEditing by Sunil Nair)